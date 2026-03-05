BREAKING VICTORY: Idaho Bill S1346 to Ban mRNA Injections for Kids and Pregnant Women PASSES Senate Health & Welfare Committee

Idaho bill S1346, which establishes a two-year moratorium on gene therapy–based infectious disease injections (including COVID-19 mRNA products) for children and pregnant women, just PASSED the Senate Health & Welfare Committee after a favorable vote and is advancing.

The bill will now undergo final language updates and clarifications before being brought to the full Senate for a vote.

Yesterday at the Idaho State Legislature, I testified in support of the bill alongside other scientists and physicians. Irrefutable evidence of catastrophic harms was provided to lawmakers, as you can see in the video attached to this post.

This victory would not have been possible without the leadership and support of Senator Brandon Shippy, Laura Demaray, the committee members, and the scientific team.

If enacted, this bill could become the first-ever legislation in the United States to establish a moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections for children and pregnant women, sparking a chain reaction across the country.

The multi-state push to ban mRNA injections cannot be stopped:

If you want to be a part of these historic efforts, support real change, and help us continue bringing the best scientific evidence directly to policymakers, please consider supporting the McCullough Foundation. Your support makes work like this possible and helps fund the countless hours of research and time required to carry it forward: https://mcculloughfnd.org/products/donate-1

Stay tuned for updates.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.