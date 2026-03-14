6G AI Brain Chips, Self-Assembling Implants, and the CIA Document That Buried Anti-Parasitic Cancer Research for Over 50 Years

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday on The Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee, we discussed the rapid acceleration of biological implant technologies being developed under the banners of telecommunications infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and biomedical innovation. Many people still assume these ideas belong to science fiction, but the reality is that governments, defense agencies, and technology companies are actively pursuing systems designed to integrate electronics, nanotechnology, and biological systems directly into the human body.

These developments are closely tied to the infrastructure now being built for 6G wireless networks, which government documents openly state will support implantable technologies. What we are witnessing is the early architecture of a transhumanist future—one where the boundary between humans and machines begins to dissolve.

We also discussed a CIA-classified report summarizing Soviet cancer research that remained buried for more than 50 years. The report suggested that anti-parasitic drugs might also attack malignant tumors—a line of inquiry that today is finally gaining attention after decades of neglect.

6G AI Brain Chips (BISC)

Trump recently signed a directive to accelerate 6G deployment, with a stated goal to operate implantable technologies. This likely involves a new paper-thin AI BRAIN CHIP known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC).

This system involves an ultra-thin semiconductor chip that can be implanted directly into the brain. The device contains tens of thousands of electrodes capable of recording neural activity and transmitting that information wirelessly.

This represent one of the first serious attempts to merge human consciousness with artificial intelligence.

I will NOT take the 6g AI brain chip.

Gates-Funded Microneedle Patch “Vaccines” and Quantum Dot Identifiers

A new Gates Foundation-funded microneedle patch implant installs BOTH mRNA and permanent quantum-dot “QR codes” under your skin. Originally developed in 2019, it’s been upgraded in 2025 with AI-readable tags that store your vaccine data—scannable directly from your wrist.

Planned for deployment during the next plandemic — a biological “vaccine” passport controlling who can shop, dine, or travel.

Gates-Funded Self-Assembling Birth Control Implants

A study published in Nature Chemical Engineering titled “Self-aggregating long-acting injectable microcrystals” reveals Bill Gates’s latest investment. As expected, this “innovation” does not improve the health of humanity by any means, but instead seeks to further reduce already-collapsing birth rates.

The technology, dubbed SLIM (Self-aggregating Long-acting Injectable Microcrystals), enables the self injection of microcrystals that self-assemble into a semi-permanent drug implant. The implant slowly releases synthetic hormones like levonorgestrel—a potent contraceptive—over months to years.

This technology is designed to provide long-duration fertility suppression through a single injection.

The CIA Document That Delayed Cancer Research

More than 60 years ago, the CIA classified a scientific report summarizing 1950 Soviet research from Leningrad examining biochemical similarities between parasitic organisms and malignant tumors. The study noted that parasites and cancer cells share key metabolic features, including strong anaerobic metabolism and large glycogen stores.

The report also documented that an anti-parasitic drug—Myracil-D—was effective against bilharzia parasites and showed activity against cancerous tumors in laboratory experiments.

The report was classified and effectively buried for decades, only being publicly released in 2011. The result was that an important line of cancer research remained largely unexplored for more than half a century.

The largest systematic review ever conducted on ivermectin use in cancer patients identified 14 distinct anti-cancer mechanisms across 12 cancer types and reported no safety concerns.

A recent study by Dr. William Makis documented complete remission of Stage IV cancers in patients treated with fenbendazole. The paper was recently unethically retracted by the Chemo Cartel.

Taken together, these findings suggest that a major avenue of cancer research—repurposing anti-parasitic drugs as anti-cancer therapies—may have been delayed for more than 50 years.

Conclusion

The technologies discussed are not science fiction. They are already being developed and tested today. Brain-computer interfaces, self-assembling injectable nanotechnologies, biological identification markers, and long-acting implants represent the early stages of a new technological paradigm in which human biology becomes directly integrated with AI.

Once biological implants and AI-integrated systems become normalized, reversing course may be impossible. As with smartphones today, It will become increasingly difficult to function in modern society without being implanted with these technologies.

We are headed down a dangerous path to dystopia.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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