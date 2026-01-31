Our New Post-Pandemic Normal

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update and fun CONVO with comedian Jim Breuer. Here are some of Breuer’s career highlights:

Saturday Night Live (1995–1998): Breuer was a cast member during a major rebuilding era, famous for characters like Goat Boy and his spot-on Joe Pesci impersonation . [en.wikipedia.org], [jimbreuer.com]

Film: Starred in the cult stoner comedy Half Baked (1998) alongside Dave Chappelle. Also appeared in Titan A.E. (2000) and Zookeeper (2011). [imdb.com]

Comedy Specials: Known for Comedy Central specials like Hardcore (2002) and Let’s Clear the Air (2009), which became one of the network’s highest-rated specials. [jimbreuer.com]

Radio & Podcasting: Hosted SiriusXM shows (Fridays with Jim Breuer) and currently runs The Jim Breuer Podcast. [jimbreuer.com]

Tours: Continues to tour globally, with a fan base that often returns for multiple shows.

Breuer like McCullough is COVID-19 unvaccinated so he can be objective about what we are seeing today.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points