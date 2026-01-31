Our New Post-Pandemic Normal

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please enjoy this brief update and fun CONVO with comedian Jim Breuer. Here are some of Breuer’s career highlights:
Saturday Night Live (1995–1998): Breuer was a cast member during a major rebuilding era, famous for characters like Goat Boy and his spot-on Joe Pesci impersonation. [en.wikipedia.org], [jimbreuer.com]
Film: Starred in the cult stoner comedy Half Baked (1998) alongside Dave Chappelle. Also appeared in Titan A.E. (2000) and Zookeeper (2011). [imdb.com]
Comedy Specials: Known for Comedy Central specials like Hardcore (2002) and Let’s Clear the Air (2009), which became one of the network’s highest-rated specials. [jimbreuer.com]
Radio & Podcasting: Hosted SiriusXM shows (Fridays with Jim Breuer) and currently runs The Jim Breuer Podcast. [jimbreuer.com]
Tours: Continues to tour globally, with a fan base that often returns for multiple shows.
Breuer like McCullough is COVID-19 unvaccinated so he can be objective about what we are seeing today.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company