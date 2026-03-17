FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Aaron Siri: Taking on the Vaccine Cartel

A wide-ranging conversation about junk science, religion, law, and civil liberties with the valiant and adventurous young attorney
John Leake's avatar
John Leake
Mar 17, 2026

Dear Substack Readers,

Please listen to my recent conversation with Aaron Siri about his extraordinary adventures in taking on the Vaccine Cartel. By a happy coincidence (without any collaboration or sharing of notes) both of us recently published a book about vaccines in which we came to largely the same conclusion—namely, that the development of vaccines has NOT been an entirely scientific enterprise, but has always borne the marked characteristics of religious faith and orthodoxy.

If you find our conversation interesting, please click on the icons below to buy copies of our books.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture