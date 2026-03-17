Interview with Aaron Siri: Taking on the Vaccine Cartel

Dear Substack Readers,

Please listen to my recent conversation with Aaron Siri about his extraordinary adventures in taking on the Vaccine Cartel. By a happy coincidence (without any collaboration or sharing of notes) both of us recently published a book about vaccines in which we came to largely the same conclusion—namely, that the development of vaccines has NOT been an entirely scientific enterprise, but has always borne the marked characteristics of religious faith and orthodoxy.

If you find our conversation interesting, please click on the icons below to buy copies of our books.

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