FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Susie Wiles with Breast Cancer, AAP et al Prevails on ACIP, Look to States for Vaccine Freedom

Back to square one for vaccine freedom advocates
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 18, 2026

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this rapid update from the March 16, 2026 edition of Just The News with Amanda Head and John Solomon on Real America’s Voice. We covered breaking news out this week concerning White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and the decision by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy in Boston to put a hold on the decisions made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ACIP vaccine advisory committee, ruling that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had improperly replaced the entire committee.

The decision was hailed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, corrupted by the vaccine companies, and other health groups that brought the lawsuit, as well as infectious disease experts around the country. I told our hosts that the health freedom movement should look to individual states for issues on vaccine freedom as it appears the national professional societies and some federal judges are captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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