By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

From all of us at FOCAL POINTS we wish each and everyone of you the happiest of New Years in 2026! This end-of-the-year segment was summarized by AlterAI.

Dr. Peter McCullough’s New Year’s Eve interview on FOX Business Channel’s The Evening Edit, hosted by Liz MacDonald, focused on practical health measures that empower individuals to protect themselves from infectious diseases and environmental toxins without relying exclusively on institutional medicine. McCullough, a seasoned internists and cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, discussed several emerging public health concerns—from airborne pathogens and microplastic contamination to musculoskeletal health—connecting each to accessible, evidence-informed solutions.

He began by emphasizing that COVID-19, Superflu, and other respiratory infections remain circulating threats, especially during colder months when viral loads are high indoors. Unlike the conventional emphasis on vaccines or pharmaceutical interventions, McCullough highlighted the preventive power of nasal and throat hygiene—a simple, low-cost measure supported by randomized clinical trials. He noted that twice-daily use of nasal sprays, throat sprays, and gargles can substantially reduce viral transmission. These methods work by lowering viral load in the nasopharynx, preventing infection from gaining a foothold. He cited options ranging from traditional saltwater and iodine solutions to more modern formulations using xylitol. McCullough mentioned that at The Wellness Company, he developed a product called Immune Defense Nasal and Throat Spray, which he said provides broad protection when used consistently.

Transitioning to environmental health, McCullough warned of widespread microplastic contamination in the human body, describing it as one of the most underreported toxicological crises in modern history. “All the literature that I’m seeing on microplastics in the human body is bad,” he said, emphasizing findings of plastic fragments accumulating in blood, organs, and even placental tissue. He encouraged viewers to shift away from disposable plastics—cups, straws, and bottled water—replacing them with glass or ceramic alternatives. The concern, he explained, lies in how microplastic particles and the endocrine-disrupting chemicals attached to them (like phthalates and bisphenols) can influence hormonal balance and immune function. The Wellness Company has an innovative product, PLASDETOX™ for this concern in the form of a supplement to boost the microbiome in clearing microplastics.

In a lighter but no less meaningful segment, McCullough discussed the health benefits of walking barefoot, also known as “grounding” or “earthing.” MacDonald joked about the hazards of doing so in urban areas like New York City, but McCullough clarified that the practice is best reserved for indoor or clean, safe environments. He explained that barefoot walking strengthens the intrinsic muscles of the feet—about 20 main muscles and up to 100 associated tendons and ligaments in the legs. Modern footwear, he argued, weakens these structures over time, contributing to conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis. Elite athletic programs increasingly incorporate barefoot training to restore balance and proprioception. Barefoot exercises and walking are important for the elderly to maintain strength and balance to help prevent falling at home.

Throughout the exchange, McCullough’s message resonated with his broader philosophy: simple, science-backed lifestyle habits can dramatically improve resilience against modern health challenges, from pathogens to pollutants. His approach reflected a rejection of fear-based health messaging and a return to personal responsibility—practical, physiological, and preventive. Wishing all of you the best in 2026!

