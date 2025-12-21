By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The interview between Lance Wallnau and Dr. Peter McCullough delves into the ongoing crisis of public health, government transparency, and post-pandemic realities, with McCullough offering a sweeping critique of institutional medicine and a roadmap toward individual health sovereignty. It has been summarized by AlterAI.

Dr. McCullough begins by addressing the phenomenon of excess mortality observed globally since 2021. He asserts that these rising deaths—particularly among young people, mothers, and middle-aged adults—cannot reasonably be blamed on lingering COVID-19 infections, which became milder over time. Instead, the timing aligns with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, which he states have “peer-reviewed, published fatal side effects.” In his view, this correlation points to the vaccines themselves as the main contributor to unexplained mortality trends.

The discussion turns to vaccine shedding—the possibility that vaccinated individuals may transmit spike proteins to others. McCullough notes that blood testing for anti-spike antibodies can reveal unusually high levels (thousands of binding units per milliliter) in some people who never received injections, suggesting environmental or interpersonal exposure. He describes the spike protein as biologically active and pathogenic, linked to inflammation, clotting, and neurological symptoms. To combat this, McCullough outlines his “McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification” regimen composed of nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, sold by the Wellness Company. He claims these components are scientifically supported for helping the body clear spike protein and encourages widespread use for both vaccinated and infected individuals.

When Wallnau raises the subject of nasal sprays and antiseptic rinses as protection against respiratory viruses, McCullough endorses daily preventive maintenance. He describes using saline sprays with iodine or xylitol, combined with gargling solutions like Spry, Listerine or Scope, to deactivate viruses in the nasal passages and throat before they cause illness—simple home interventions that, he says, mainstream medicine continues to ignore.

On flu season and flu shots, McCullough dismisses annual influenza vaccines as ineffective and recommends instead the Wellness Company’s Immune Defense nasal and throat spray, as well as a black “contagion kit” containing oseltamivir (Tamiflu), ivermectin, and supportive medications. He emphasizes that rapid self-treatment within the first 24 hours of symptoms is essential to prevent serious illness. McCullough defends ivermectin as a “life-saving” medication proven to reduce COVID-19 hospital mortality by up to 50% in the Florida ICON study and describes how censorship, pharmacy obstruction, and hospital politics blocked its use. Beyond viral treatment, he notes that institutions like Cedars-Sinai and UCLA have explored ivermectin as part of cancer protocols, exemplifying how reexamined drugs can yield new therapeutic benefits when freed from bureaucratic suppression.

The conversation expands to public trust and bureaucratic corruption. McCullough criticizes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as bloated—12,000 employees and $9 billion in spending, yet no patient care or breakthroughs. He argues that only a small fraction are needed to perform legitimate surveillance work, while most staff represent entrenched “deep state” resistance against reform. He commends Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his leadership at Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement for shaking up federal immunization committees and working to reduce the vaccine schedule starting with hepatitis B. He cites the FDA’s leaked internal acknowledgment of child deaths linked to COVID vaccines as evidence of improving transparency and insists accountability must follow.

McCullough then describes external influence as more effective than government reform—from organizations like the McCullough Foundation (which released an October 2025 autism report linking clustered childhood vaccines to autism) to independent media voices like Flashpoint and Wallnau’s outreach. These, he says, push government to act when insiders cannot.

The two discuss pharmaceutical independence and the dangers of dependence on China for generic drugs. McCullough supports Trump’s goal of repatriating manufacturing, warning that geopolitical disruption could instantly cripple U.S. medical supply chains. They pivot to biolabs and biowarfare, condemning global pathogen manipulation for “dual-use” purposes—creating both the disease and its cure. McCullough asserts that over a dozen high-risk labs in the U.S. remain active and inadequately monitored, including in Galveston, Texas. He accuses researchers like Peter Daszak of retaining additional viral samples in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (“COVID-20 locked and loaded”) that could trigger future pandemics if misused. He likens bioweapon development to nuclear arms escalation—control the pathogen and the antidote, and you control the world.

Both men warn that the next pandemic will almost certainly emerge from a laboratory, not nature. This engineered threat, McCullough says, erodes public trust—leading millions to reject all vaccines categorically, even in a legitimate crisis. The loss of credibility, he argues, stems from the government’s own deception during COVID. He encourages individuals to restore their autonomy through preparedness: acquiring home medical kits, detox protocols, and self-reliant health strategies rather than relying on captured bureaucracies.

The interview concludes with McCullough’s technical explanation of messenger RNA (mRNA) and its risks. Natural mRNA decays quickly, but the synthetic mRNA in Pfizer and Moderna shots is designed to persist, continuously instructing cells to produce toxic spike protein. He stresses that removing this synthetic material through metabolic stimulation, detoxification, hyperbaric therapy, sauna use, and potentially microbiome optimization is essential for recovery. Finally, McCullough and Wallnau agree that early treatment was deliberately suppressed to force mass vaccination, calling it one of the great medical scandals of modern history.

In total, the dialogue blends medical critique, bioethical warning, and political advocacy—united by a call for transparency, decentralization of medical power, and restoration of public trust through independent science and personal responsibility. You can meet Lance Wallnau and Dr McCullough in person at the Health and Wellness Summit at the Trump Doral January 15-17, 2026.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!