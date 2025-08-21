by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Two landmark studies now converge to expose the Cascade of Harm unleashed by COVID-19 mRNA injections—a stepwise progression from molecular chaos to clinical catastrophe:

Together, they reveal the full biological Cascade of Harm—unfolding from molecular instability, through systemic damage, to catastrophic clinical consequences:

Tier 1 — Transcriptomic Dysregulation

The foundation of the cascade lies in gene expression chaos:

Thousands of genes dysregulated following mRNA injection.

Disruption of ribosomal function , triggering nonsense-mediated decay.

Evidence of mitochondrial collapse — threatening cellular energy production.

This molecular storm destabilizes the body at its most fundamental level.

Tier 2 — Proteomic Abnormalities

The transcriptomic dysregulation translates directly into protein-level pathology:

Aberrant protein folding and production .

Distinct changes in fibrinogen, actin, and amyloid proteins detected.

These abnormal proteins serve as seeds for clotting, misfolded aggregates, and chronic tissue stress.

Tier 3 — Biochemical Systemic Stress

The proteomic disruptions manifest in blood as measurable biochemical distress signals:

↑ proBNP → cardiac strain and risk of heart failure.

↑ carbamide → renal dysfunction.

↑ CRP and ferritin → markers of systemic inflammation and immune overactivation.

These markers represent the body’s SOS signals — clear warnings of organ-level damage.

Tier 4 — Clinical Outcomes

The final stage is where patients suffer the consequences:

Myocarditis and pericarditis

Hypercoagulability and clotting disorders

Profound fatigue and immune dysregulation

Turbo cancers

Death

Much more

The cascade, beginning with hidden molecular chaos, ends in visible disease and loss of life.

These two new studies do more than highlight isolated harms—they connect the dots, mapping the full stepwise progression of damage unleashed by mRNA technology: from transcriptomic dysregulation, to proteomic corruption, to biochemical distress, and finally to devastating clinical outcomes.

This is a coherent, mechanistic picture of harm that can no longer be dismissed. The biological evidence has crystallized into an undeniable reality—one that demands urgent recognition, immediate action, and true accountability.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

