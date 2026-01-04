Gene Bailey: "A lot of Americans are Hesitant to Take a Vaccine"

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The FlashPoint interview, hosted by Gene Bailey and featuring Dr. Peter McCullough, delivers one of the cardiologist’s most extensive public discussions since the COVID‑19 crisis. Across nearly an hour, McCullough and Bailey traverse everything from vaccine safety and spike‑protein persistence to children’s health, everyday nutrition, and even the moral confusion surrounding gender ideology. The tone throughout is urgent, often evangelical, urging viewers to reclaim personal responsibility for health, resist institutional deception, and prepare for what McCullough calls the next phase of what is in store for use from the “Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.”

1. The vaccine reckoning

Bailey begins by revisiting the question that still haunts many Americans: why were early treatments for COVID so aggressively suppressed? McCullough replies that the censorship stemmed from a desire to eradicate “vaccine hesitancy,” which he frames not as a medical concept but as a form of modern heresy. He criticizes the psychological labeling of hesitant citizens as mentally defective, claiming this reflected a quasi‑religious ideology that demanded faith in pharmaceutical salvation rather than evidence‑based reasoning.

Citing former CDC director Robert Redfield, who recently called for the mRNA products to be removed from the market, McCullough argues that officials originally endorsed the shots as articles of “religious faith.” He reminds Bailey that Redfield declared the vaccines “extremely safe” before anyone had received them, demonstrating the pre‑scientific belief system governing the pandemic bureaucracy. Despite widespread post‑marketing injury reports, McCullough laments, no senior official currently in power has moved to recall the product, proving, in his view, the capture of federal agencies by a “deep biopharmaceutical state.”

McCullough restates his earlier Senate testimony that the FDA had internal data showing 96 pediatric deaths linked to the COVID vaccines and withheld it from the public. Extrapolating under‑reporting factors, he estimates roughly 600 U.S. children may have died from vaccination compared with about 120 from the virus itself—figures he portrays as morally indefensible.

2. Spike‑protein injuries and “detoxification”

Turning to post‑COVID conditions, McCullough describes widespread blood‑clot phenomena observed by embalmers and clinicians alike. He attributes this to the spike protein, which he says can persist in tissues for over a year whether from infection or vaccination. Even unvaccinated people, he warns, face a heightened risk of clotting after infection and should “err on the side of blood‑thinning.”

To counter this, he promotes a non‑prescription regimen developed with The Wellness Company—a combination of nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, marketed as the “Ultimate Spike Detox.” These enzymes, he claims, gently thin the blood and enzymatically degrade spike proteins. He recommends using them for about a year, preferably on an empty stomach, and notes that they also confer anti‑diabetic and anti‑cancer benefits. A supporting blood test, available through LabCorp for $69, measures spike antibodies; values above 1,000 U/ml signal the need for detoxification, he says. He adds that repeated exposure to vaccinated individuals may transfer spike material through shedding, advising the use of “Immune Defense” nasal and throat sprays as daily prophylaxis, especially on airplanes.

3. The next manufactured pandemic

Asked what keeps him awake at night, McCullough highlights CEPI—the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, funded by the Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum—which has published scenarios about a future “Disease X.” He calls it a plan for another man‑made pathogen requiring global vaccination, warning that U.S. biolabs such as the one at UTMB in Galveston remain perilous. Former funding moratoriums, he says, were reversed under prior administrations, allowing new genetic viruses to be created under the pretext of surveillance. His prescription: shut every gain‑of‑function lab worldwide.

4. Rebuilding trust and practical health

McCullough concedes public trust in medicine has collapsed. To counter this, he directs viewers to his Focal Points newsletter on Substack and to the Wellness Company’s educational platform. He insists that another pandemic would again expose unhealthy populations, so individuals must focus on conditioning, weight loss, clean food, vitamin D with K2 supplementation, and consistent nasal hygiene.

He expands on dietary guidance: prioritize fish, beans, nuts, egg whites, non‑fat dairy, lean chicken and beef, avoiding sugars, starches, processed oils, and “gooey, greasy” fats. He advises caution with pork, saying U.S. herds have received genetic vaccines since 2017, and recommends avoiding aluminum exposure due to links between drinking‑water aluminum and dementia.

5. Children, gender, and moral health

In the closing segment, McCullough pivots from physiology to culture, warning about confusion in child‑rearing and “gender ideology.” He argues that early gender affirmation of natural sex—telling girls they will grow into women and boys into men—protects mental health and prevents manipulation by activist counselors. He summarizes his expert testimony for Texas authorities concluding that “transgender medicine is sterilizing, disfiguring, and increases all‑cause mortality,” and lauds recent court decisions restricting such procedures.

For children potentially exposed to spike protein, he mentions “Spike Detox Gummies” formulated for ages four and up. Beyond that, he calls on grandparents and parents alike to guide children morally and physically toward resilience.

6. Closing message

As the program ends, Bailey echoes McCullough’s refrain: Americans must “take responsibility for their health.” Together they promote the doctor’s new book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, Reality. McCullough summarizes his doctrine—independent medicine, transparency, and faith‑rooted ethics over corporate control. The broadcast doubles as both a health roundtable and a manifesto: reject blind trust, assume agency, and prepare your household before the next manufactured crisis.

