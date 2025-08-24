Reckless World of Vaccinology

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this issue of the Flashlights Podcast hosted by Cornelia Mrose, Associate Producer and Contractor for the Epoch Times TV show 'American Thought Leaders.' She read the book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality and has the quotes that you can apply in your review of immunizations, those who promote them, and how they have influenced the lives of your family members. Be sure to subscribe to the Flashlights Substack.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org