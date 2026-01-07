Can the US Emulate Denmark's Control Over Communicable Disease?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Vaccine zealots such as Dr. Peter Hotez, Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy, and Senator Patty Murray have become unglued with the recent announcement from the CDC that the US vaccine schedule will be trimmed to look alot like that of Denmark. All children will have access to all vaccines, however for some diseases the doctors and parents will decide depending on the risks and theoretical benefits of certain shots. Critics say diseases of the 20th century will come roaring back and the Trump administration will be “killing kids.” Can this be right? Are children dying in large numbers in Denmark? I went on FOX Business, the Evening Edit to address the situation with host Liz MacDonald.

Denmark maintains high control over vaccine-preventable diseases despite having one of the most streamlined childhood vaccine schedules among high-income nations. The Danish program vaccinates children against about 10–11 diseases, fewer than the 16–18 historically targeted by the U.S. schedule. Core Danish vaccines cover measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, and HPV. The system omits universal vaccination for RSV, influenza, rotavirus, hepatitis A and B, varicella (chickenpox), and meningococcal disease.

Denmark has universal healthcare, a national health registry, and high compliance rates, which enable rapid outbreak detection and treatment. The smaller, homogenous population (~6 million) and robust social infrastructure further reduce transmission. Hospitalizations for diseases like rotavirus or varicella are managed through accessible care and effective treatment. This strategy leads to lower rates of most infectious diseases compared to the United States.

The Danish model demonstrates that under conditions of trust, transparency, and better treatment for both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, that a more streamlined schedule can be a part of a more effective public health strategy.

