Turbo Cancers Confirmed, CDC Sued Over Illegal 72-Dose Schedule, and Stage IV Cancer Remissions With Fenbendazole

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest appearance on Brannon Howse Live, we discuss the latest breaking developments in vaccine safety, cancer research, and accountability:

Turbo Cancers Enter Peer-Reviewed Literature

For the first time, a peer-reviewed scientific paper formally defines COVID-19 vaccine–induced “turbo cancer”.

Aggressive, fast-growing malignancies appearing in young individuals.

Linked to immune dysregulation, tumor suppressor gene suppression (p53, BRCA), chronic inflammation, and more.

Even a single dose may confer risk, especially early 2021 batches contaminated with high levels of DNA plasmids.

Landmark Lawsuit Against CDC’s Illegal 72-Dose Childhood Hyper-Vaccination Schedule

Two physicians are suing the CDC over its illegal and unconstitutional hyper-vaccination schedule for children.

No safety testing: Neither the CDC nor FDA has ever studied the long-term, combined effects of the full childhood schedule — despite two decades of warnings from the Institute of Medicine (2002, 2013).

27 years of silence: By law, HHS must file biennial reports to Congress on vaccine safety efforts. Not a single report has been issued since 1998.

Constitutional violations: The suit charges the CDC with violating the First Amendment (silencing dissenting doctors), the Fifth Amendment (due process & bodily integrity), and the Administrative Procedure Act (arbitrary and capricious rulemaking).

Fenbendazole: A Cancer Breakthrough?

Peer-reviewed study documents 3 Stage IV cancer patients achieving remission or near-remission using fenbendazole (an antiparasitic drug).

Tumor regression without chemotherapy in melanoma, prostate, and breast cancer.

Safe, inexpensive compounds demand immediate large-scale clinical trials.

National Acknowledgment of mRNA Catastrophe

In a recent episode, Joe Rogan brought up my X post to Aaron Rogers showing that the COVID-19 “vaccines” resulted in more American deaths than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam combined.

