300 Years of Vaccine History Hits The Highwire

Please enjoy this full-length segment of the acclaimed HIGHWIRE hosted by emmy award winner Del Bigtree. Author and historian John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough respond to Bigtree on key findings from their book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Here's some information about The Highwire:

Focus: The show primarily focuses on health-related news and discussions, with a strong emphasis on challenging mainstream narratives around vaccines and public health policies.

Del Bigtree's Role: Bigtree is the CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) , a group that describes its mission as promoting drug and vaccine safety and parental choice in vaccine decisions. Bigtree hosts the show and frequently expresses views that are critical of established medical institutions and practices, particularly regarding vaccines and COVID-19 related policies.

Content: The Highwire features interviews with guests who often share similar perspectives to Bigtree's, including those who are critical of vaccines and question the efficacy and safety of mRNA technology. Topics covered often include: Critiques of government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies. Concerns about vaccine safety and effectiveness, often questioning official findings. Discussions about alternative health approaches and concerns about the erosion of individual liberties related to health decisions. Government agency fraud surrounding the origin of COVID-19 and the pandemic response.

Platforms: The Highwire is available on various platforms, including Roku , YouTube, and its own website . It also features as a podcast.

Controversies: The Highwire, and Del Bigtree specifically, have called out the medical establishment and public health agencies about health issues, particularly in relation to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death.

Bigtree learned that centuries of propagandized fear, hubris, money, power, and corruption in vaccinology set up humanity the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org