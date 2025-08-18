FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

"COVID-19 Shot Killed My Father"

Dr. Gina Loudon's Shocking Statement on National TV
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 18, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

While I imagine Dr. Gina Loudon has told her father’s story publicly, many were shocked this week when she said she believes the COVID-19 vaccine killed her father. While details were not given, Loudon points out that many Americans have never heard of any safety problems with the novel vaccines. Please listen to this brief clip from Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise, August 12, 2025.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

