"COVID-19 Shot Killed My Father"

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

While I imagine Dr. Gina Loudon has told her father’s story publicly, many were shocked this week when she said she believes the COVID-19 vaccine killed her father. While details were not given, Loudon points out that many Americans have never heard of any safety problems with the novel vaccines. Please listen to this brief clip from Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise, August 12, 2025.

