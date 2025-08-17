Airline Pilot Incapacitation Crisis After Illegal mRNA Shot Mandates

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today we’re joined by Dr. Kevin Stillwagon — retired airline captain with 33 years of experience, chiropractor, and immunology educator — who exposes the shocking rise in pilot incapacitations and deaths since the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Key Findings

40% increase in early pilot deaths (before retirement age) since 2021

Pilot long-term disabilities tripled starting in 2021

Near-miss aviation events exploded — from just 1 per year pre-2021 to 28 per year at Washington National Airport alone

The FAA’s Incapacitation Data Registry was discontinued in 2022, leaving no centralized tracking of pilot health

How mRNA Mandates Jeopardized Aviation Safety

mRNA shots illegally forced on pilots violated FAA medical rules banning experimental products.

The shots damage vascular and neurological systems — leading to myocarditis, seizures, brain fog, and sudden cardiac events that directly threaten flight safety.

Despite monitoring every aspect of the aircraft in real-time, pilots remain the least monitored component in the cockpit.

Solutions Needed:

Ban all future mRNA shots for pilots, air traffic controllers, and flight crews

Implement risk stratification protocols to detect cardiac risk early (Dr. Stillwagon adapted our risk stratification framework, originally published in the World Journal of Cardiology, for use with pilots.)

Reinstate a centralized incapacitation data registry

Create protected self-reporting channels for pilots without career-ending reprisals

The evidence is clear: illegal mRNA mandates have unleashed a pilot health crisis that directly threatens aviation safety. Early deaths, disabilities, and near-misses have all surged since 2021 — while the FAA shut down the very database meant to track incapacitations.

Pilots are not expendable. They are the backbone of global transportation. Treating them like “black boxes” — only studied after disaster strikes — is reckless and unsustainable.

It’s time to act: ban mRNA shots in aviation, implement rigorous cardiac risk stratification, reinstate incapacitation data tracking, and protect pilots who report health concerns. The lives of passengers, crews, and the integrity of air travel itself depend on it.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.