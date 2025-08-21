Dr. McCullough Meets the Wisenuts

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I travelled to Glendale, California recently to meet up with the famous cigar smoking, jovial Armenian podcasters known as the “Wisenuts.” My first question was who was “wise” and who was “nuts”? We went for over two hours together with Armond Hopar, Arno Akhverdyan, and Joseph Marashlian.

I learned that their audience is certainly unique with strong tendencies for family self-reliance and a healthy skepticism of of government intervention on all levels. Please enjoy this fully developed Wisenuts Podcast covering pandemic response, early treatment, vaccine hubris, great gamble of mRNA, Spike detoxification, male menopause, and so much more.

