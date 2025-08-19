WellnessPay, A MAHA Breakthrough

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update moderated by Sean G. Turnbull from the SGT report on the pandemic, the MAHA movement, and a new company WellnessPay that is already a game changer for Americans who want to tap into their Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts to cover the costs for health, wellness, and fitness products and services.

Peter Charland is CEO of Wellnesspay:

WellnessPay exists because the system is upside down. Americans work hard, but still have to choose between their health and their wallet. WellnessPay is here to fix that. We make HSA and FSA spending automatic, and compliant. The way it always should have been.

So please check out WellnessPay. I think you will find it has value if you are working with HSA and or FSA accounts.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Trusted Advisor, WellnessPay