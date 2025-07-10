No Country Will Stop Buying COVID-19 Boosters

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Can anyone explain why no country in the world has stopped their COVID-19 vaccine campaign? Seemingly seduced by “The Force” no world leader can field questions on the failed vaccines let alone speak out against them or protect their country from more harm. This unbelievable global predicament is discussed on Splitting the Atom by host Jen Brien and Dr. Peter McCullough.

Brien, who served in an Army Military Police K-9 unit before entering media, is best known by Rhode Islanders for her long term on-air partnership with the late Ron St. Pierre, most recently featuring a radio podcast called Ron and Jen’s Great Escape. Brien, a Woonsocket, RI native, has (co-)hosted various radio talk shows in Rhode Island (WHJJ in Providence and WADK Newport), Massachusetts (WBZ and WRKO in Boston, and WCOD in Cape Cod), and New York (WHAM in Rochester). She also is a regular columnist for RI News Today.

