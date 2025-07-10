PREMIERE: Inside the Vaccine Trials – Lived Experiences

This powerful documentary film reveals the untold stories of COVID-19 vaccine trial participants from around the globe.

These brave volunteers signed up with hope and trust in the science—only to experience devastating, life-altering health complications. Now trapped in medical limbo, their voices have been dismissed, their suffering ignored, and their stories censored.

Regulatory agencies initially declared the COVID-19 vaccines “very safe” based on trial data. But a growing number of independent scientists have since re-examined that same data—raising serious concerns about adverse events that were overlooked or downplayed by regulators.

Through gripping personal accounts and expert analysis, this film investigates those concerns and demands a long-overdue conversation about vaccine safety, regulatory transparency, and the real human cost of being silenced.

Be the first to watch the full film right here! Share their stories, and help this film go viral. www.vaccinetrialstories.com

📚 Full list of scientific sources cited in the film, with timestamps: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11lsJOMCaFfakKXlx4KrqMqvubW2Zeg8J5LILJny0dmE

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.