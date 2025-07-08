Vaccine Deaths Far Outnumber SARS-CoV-2 Infection Fatalities

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Steve Gruber is among a growing number of media anchors who becoming very frustrated in the US government continuing to purchase and discard unwanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. McCullough gave a simple “no” to any more shots for any person at this point. Gruber asked about the balance of deaths and McCullough did the quick math.

COVID-19 deaths with a COVID-19 test PCR or antigen at any time: 1,229,590. If adjudication applied to each case for cause of death, according to McCullough ~10% would be determined to be death due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. That puts the estimate at 122,959 viral deaths. He said at least have of deaths can be thrown out off the top because no pneumonia was on the charts according the National Center for Health Statistics.

Vaccine deaths being reported to VAERS largely by doctors who believe the injection directly led to death: 19,417. Considering that this represents only a fraction of deaths a conservative under reporting multiplier from FDA testimony (Dr David Wiseman) is 30. So 30 x 19,417 = 582,510 estimated COVID-19 vaccine deaths.

Unless better data and assumptions emerge, it is a reasonable conclusion that vaccination resulted in far more (4.7 fold greater) deaths than the infection it was designed to prevent.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org