"Razor Blade Throat" Media Campaign Timed for Fall JN.1 mRNA Boosters

Please enjoy this rapid update from Dr. McCullough on Real America’s Voice Studio 6B. He said the “razor blade throat” campaign for the most recent Omicron Nimbus NB.1.8.1 strain was well timed for the annual fall booster push with obsolete COVID-19 vaccines. Nimbus, a distant JN.1 descendent, is 37% of all strains and expanding its proportion every week. The JN.1 primordial strain has been extinct for months.

On May 22, 2025 the CDC reported:

FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met on May 22, 2025, to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of the 2025-2026 Formula for COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States beginning in the fall of 2025. The committee unanimously voted to recommend a monovalent JN.1-lineage vaccine composition. Following the vote, the committee discussed considerations for the selection of JN.1 and/or a specific JN.1-lineage strain for COVID-19 vaccines (2025-2026 Formula).

No rationale was given for why boosters should be taken by anyone. No mention of how the ancestral JN.1 lineage monoclonal mRNA code would cover NB.1.8.1. So few people are taking boosters, McCullough anticipates most of the government purchase vials will be dumped down the drain as the waste, fraud, and abuse continues unabated under direction of FDA Commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Other topics covered include the rationale for emergency medical kits to cover recurrent COVID-19 or influenza, neglected parasite infections, and the ever intensifying autism epidemic.

