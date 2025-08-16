The Genetic & Biological Assault on Humanity

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I sat down with Stew Peters to expose the catastrophic aftermath of the COVID-19 mRNA injections — and the broader biowarfare agenda driving them. The evidence is staggering — here’s what we covered:

The mRNA Catastrophe

Long-Term Genetic Disruption

Thousands of critical genes regulating immunity and cancer suppression are dysregulated after mRNA injection.

Spike DNA and mRNA fragments have been detected in the body years after injection — suggesting genomic integration.

Vaccine-Induced AIDS (VAIDS)

mRNA injections dysregulate key immune-regulating genes , leading to long-term dysfunction.

IgG4 antibody class switching creates immune dysfunction — leaving people more vulnerable to cancer and infections.

The effect appears prolonged, raising the specter of chronic immunodeficiency across entire populations.

Fertility Collapse

Karaman et al : mRNA shots destroy over 60% of women’s non-renewable egg supply (primordial follicles) in an animal model.

Manniche et al (n=1.3 million): COVID-19 vaccinated women experience a ~33% drop in conception success compared to unvaccinated women.

Projection: population decline exceeding 100 million by 2030s.

COVID-19 mRNA Injections Violate U.S. & State Bioweapons Laws — Qualify as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

Despite being linked to mass death equivalent to 121 Hiroshima nuclear attacks , mRNA injections continue to be recommended to a large portion of the population.

STATE: Minnesota Bill HF3219 classifies mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction under § 609.712 .

FEDERAL: 18 U.S. Code § 175 prohibits development or distribution of biological agents intended to cause harm.

Beyond Humans — Pets, Crops, and Food Supply

USDA-approved self-amplifying RNA injections already in use for pets ( Nobivac NXT ).

RNA sprays tested for crops; RNA shots developed for cattle and poultry.

The Transhumanist Agenda

Gates Foundation funded irreversible self-assembling microcrystal anti-fertility implants.

Gates Foundation funded microneedle patch implants that deliver permanent quantum dots for use as biological vaccine passports.

External wearables being normalized before rollout of internal implants.

The genetic and biological assault on humanity continues. The evidence is overwhelming, and accountability is long overdue.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

