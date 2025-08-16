FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
13
9

The Genetic & Biological Assault on Humanity

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Stew Peters Network
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Aug 16, 2025
13
9
Share

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I sat down with Stew Peters to expose the catastrophic aftermath of the COVID-19 mRNA injections — and the broader biowarfare agenda driving them. The evidence is staggering — here’s what we covered:

The mRNA Catastrophe

The COVID Shot Catastrophe

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jul 26
The COVID Shot Catastrophe

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Long-Term Genetic Disruption

  • Thousands of critical genes regulating immunity and cancer suppression are dysregulated after mRNA injection.

  • Spike DNA and mRNA fragments have been detected in the body years after injection — suggesting genomic integration.

BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease

BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jul 25
Read full story

Vaccine-Induced AIDS (VAIDS)

Fertility Collapse

  • Karaman et al: mRNA shots destroy over 60% of women’s non-renewable egg supply (primordial follicles) in an animal model.

  • Manniche et al (n=1.3 million): COVID-19 vaccinated women experience a ~33% drop in conception success compared to unvaccinated women.

  • Projection: population decline exceeding 100 million by 2030s.

mRNA Shots Are Crippling Humanity’s Ability to Reproduce — And No Government is Ending COVID-19 Vaccination

mRNA Shots Are Crippling Humanity’s Ability to Reproduce — And No Government is Ending COVID-19 Vaccination

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
May 15
Read full story

COVID-19 mRNA Injections Violate U.S. & State Bioweapons Laws — Qualify as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

Beyond Humans — Pets, Crops, and Food Supply

The Transhumanist Agenda

The genetic and biological assault on humanity continues. The evidence is overwhelming, and accountability is long overdue.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture