I sat down with Stew Peters to expose the catastrophic aftermath of the COVID-19 mRNA injections — and the broader biowarfare agenda driving them. The evidence is staggering — here’s what we covered:
The mRNA Catastrophe
Over 80% of Americans and ~70% of the global population were injected.
The shots infiltrate every organ system: brain, heart, bone marrow.
>17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths.
Long-Term Genetic Disruption
Thousands of critical genes regulating immunity and cancer suppression are dysregulated after mRNA injection.
Spike DNA and mRNA fragments have been detected in the body years after injection — suggesting genomic integration.
BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease
Vaccine-Induced AIDS (VAIDS)
mRNA injections dysregulate key immune-regulating genes, leading to long-term dysfunction.
IgG4 antibody class switching creates immune dysfunction — leaving people more vulnerable to cancer and infections.
The effect appears prolonged, raising the specter of chronic immunodeficiency across entire populations.
Fertility Collapse
Karaman et al: mRNA shots destroy over 60% of women’s non-renewable egg supply (primordial follicles) in an animal model.
Manniche et al (n=1.3 million): COVID-19 vaccinated women experience a ~33% drop in conception success compared to unvaccinated women.
Projection: population decline exceeding 100 million by 2030s.
mRNA Shots Are Crippling Humanity’s Ability to Reproduce — And No Government is Ending COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 mRNA Injections Violate U.S. & State Bioweapons Laws — Qualify as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction
Despite being linked to mass death equivalent to 121 Hiroshima nuclear attacks, mRNA injections continue to be recommended to a large portion of the population.
STATE: Minnesota Bill HF3219 classifies mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction under § 609.712 .
FEDERAL: 18 U.S. Code § 175 prohibits development or distribution of biological agents intended to cause harm.
Beyond Humans — Pets, Crops, and Food Supply
USDA-approved self-amplifying RNA injections already in use for pets (Nobivac NXT).
RNA sprays tested for crops; RNA shots developed for cattle and poultry.
The Transhumanist Agenda
Gates Foundation funded irreversible self-assembling microcrystal anti-fertility implants.
Gates Foundation funded microneedle patch implants that deliver permanent quantum dots for use as biological vaccine passports.
External wearables being normalized before rollout of internal implants.
The genetic and biological assault on humanity continues. The evidence is overwhelming, and accountability is long overdue.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
