FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
5
5

The COVID Shot Catastrophe

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Children’s Health Defense TV with Dr. Brian Hooker
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jul 26, 2025
5
5
Share

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a new episode of Doctors & Scientists on Children’s Health Defense TV, I joined Dr. Brian Hooker to break down the unprecedented destruction caused by COVID-19 mRNA injections — and how the McCullough Foundation is leading efforts to uncover the truth and heal the injured.

Mass Deaths & Disability on the Scale of Hundreds of Hiroshima Nuclear Strikes

>17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined:

COVID-19 Vaccines Responsible for More American Casualties than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War Combined

COVID-19 Vaccines Responsible for More American Casualties than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War Combined

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
May 4
Read full story
COVID-19 'Vaccines' Estimated to Have Killed More People Than 121 Hiroshima Nuclear Bombings

COVID-19 'Vaccines' Estimated to Have Killed More People Than 121 Hiroshima Nuclear Bombings

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
November 3, 2024
Read full story
Pfizer mRNA Shots Alone Likely Responsible for Over 470,000 American Deaths: MIT/Florida Surgeon General Study

Pfizer mRNA Shots Alone Likely Responsible for Over 470,000 American Deaths: MIT/Florida Surgeon General Study

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
May 6
Read full story

Multi-Organ Damage

The mRNA injections are not just linked to isolated side effects — they have triggered widespread, systemic damage across nearly every major organ system:

Intentional Harm?

Despite overwhelming safety signals, mRNA shots remain on the market. We discuss whether this sustained rollout indicates intentionality — especially amid crashing birth rates and new mRNA platforms in development.

Suppressed Data & Scientific Retaliation:

From VAERS smearing to denied access to CDC data systems, we reveal how the federal government is hiding vaccine harm — and retaliating against whistleblowers. I share my own experience of journal cartel attacks and academic bullying while at the University of Michigan.

The Retraction Racket: Fighting Back Against the Corrupt Journal Cartel

The Retraction Racket: Fighting Back Against the Corrupt Journal Cartel

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 22
Read full story
Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student

Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
November 28, 2024
Read full story

Treatment & Recovery

Vitamin D. Sunlight. Spike-degrading enzymes. Nutrition. Movement.

5 Evidence-Based Approaches to Healing from Vaccine Injury

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jun 9
5 Evidence-Based Approaches to Healing from Vaccine Injury

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

The McCullough Foundation has published over 20 manuscripts exposing the dangers of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination:

Some of our upcoming research includes:

  • A comprehensive review investigating childhood vaccines and autism.

  • Manuscripts showing spike protein, mRNA, and plasmid DNA persisting for years post-injection.

  • Reverse transcription of vaccine mRNA and genomic integration.

  • Excess mortality linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Carcinogenicity of mRNA injections.

  • Therapeutic interventions.

  • And much more.

Support the McCullough Foundation in our mission. Your contribution fuels life-saving science, treatment innovation, and the fight for medical truth: https://mcculloughfnd.org/products/donate-1

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture