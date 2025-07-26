The COVID Shot Catastrophe

In a new episode of Doctors & Scientists on Children’s Health Defense TV, I joined Dr. Brian Hooker to break down the unprecedented destruction caused by COVID-19 mRNA injections — and how the McCullough Foundation is leading efforts to uncover the truth and heal the injured.
Mass Deaths & Disability on the Scale of Hundreds of Hiroshima Nuclear Strikes
>17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined:
COVID-19 Vaccines Responsible for More American Casualties than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War Combined
COVID-19 'Vaccines' Estimated to Have Killed More People Than 121 Hiroshima Nuclear Bombings
Pfizer mRNA Shots Alone Likely Responsible for Over 470,000 American Deaths: MIT/Florida Surgeon General Study
Multi-Organ Damage
The mRNA injections are not just linked to isolated side effects — they have triggered widespread, systemic damage across nearly every major organ system:
Intentional Harm?
Despite overwhelming safety signals, mRNA shots remain on the market. We discuss whether this sustained rollout indicates intentionality — especially amid crashing birth rates and new mRNA platforms in development.
Suppressed Data & Scientific Retaliation:
From VAERS smearing to denied access to CDC data systems, we reveal how the federal government is hiding vaccine harm — and retaliating against whistleblowers. I share my own experience of journal cartel attacks and academic bullying while at the University of Michigan.
Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student
Treatment & Recovery
Vitamin D. Sunlight. Spike-degrading enzymes. Nutrition. Movement.
The McCullough Foundation has published over 20 manuscripts exposing the dangers of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination:
Some of our upcoming research includes:
A comprehensive review investigating childhood vaccines and autism.
Manuscripts showing spike protein, mRNA, and plasmid DNA persisting for years post-injection.
Reverse transcription of vaccine mRNA and genomic integration.
Excess mortality linked to COVID-19 vaccines.
Carcinogenicity of mRNA injections.
Therapeutic interventions.
And much more.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
