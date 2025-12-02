FDA Coverup of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths Is the Tip of the Iceberg

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

This week, an internal FDA memo written by Dr. Vinay Prasad was leaked to the press and confirmed something that independent scientists, bereaved families, and vaccine-injured communities have been warning about for nearly four years.

The FDA has officially acknowledged 10 pediatric deaths linked to COVID-19 mRNA injections. While great that the FDA has finally admitted the COVID shots can cause death, no action has been taken, and innocent people are still dying.

As Dr. McCullough and I discussed on today’s broadcast, this admission—arriving years late and delivered through a leak rather than a public press conference—appears to function as a limited disclosure attempt designed to bury the true magnitude of harm.

Ten deaths is the microscopic tip of the iceberg. And that iceberg is massive.

Peer-Reviewed Science Already Documented Scores of Autopsy-Confirmed mRNA Deaths

The McCullough Foundation’s autopsy papers—ignored for years by federal regulators—document far more than ten deaths. In our two systematic reviews of autopsies following COVID-19 vaccination, we identified hundreds of confirmed vaccine deaths already documented in the peer-reviewed literature, some of which include small children:

240 confirmed COVID-19 vaccine deaths via multiple organ systems (A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination)

28 confirmed COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis deaths (Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID‐19 vaccine‐induced myocarditis)

Just these data alone should have prompted an immediate FDA Class I Recall 2 years ago. Instead, the vaccines remain on the market for babies as young as 6 months.

COVID-19 “Vaccines” Already Linked to More American Deaths Than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam COMBINED

Through May 2025, VAERS documented:

19,355 reported U.S. deaths

—and that system is known to have an underreporting factor between 31 and 100+.

Using conservative assumptions, this points to approximately 600,000 American deaths — more than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam COMBINED.

Another independent U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll estimation based on the study headed by Professor Retsef Levi and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo titled, Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida, yields a highly conservative estimate of 470,000 American deaths from the Pfizer mRNA shots alone.

This prompted Joe Rogan to bring up my X post on these disturbing numbers in a recent podcast with Aaron Rogers:

A few days ago, Dr. Jessica Rose performed a VAERS query of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine deaths, doing the job of our public health agencies:

Just did a quick and dirty analysis of child (0-16) deaths in VAERS domestic and foreign data in the context of the COVID shots and in brief: 15% of the 230 children were reported to have died on the same day as the injection was administered. Since VAERS only reports the days and not hours, we can’t know if death occurred 15 minutes following injection, or 23.5 hours.

This catastrophic ongoing mass casualty event is being minimized to a small number of deaths. Apparently, the FDA believes that Americans are not ready for the full truth despite the fact that a recent Rasmussen survey found that 56% of U.S. voters believe COVID shots caused mass deaths.

May 2025 Senate Hearing Already Exposed Deadly mRNA Risks

“When a product causes death, that demands a black box warning — immediately.”

That was the clear and urgent message from Dr. McCullough, testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last May at the hearing titled: “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.”

Dr. Marty Makary, Dr. Vinay Prasad, nor Secretary Kennedy were in attendance at this critical hearing in Washington D.C. 6 months ago. In the hearing, Dr. McCullough referenced multiple verified mRNA vaccine child deaths, including the tragic findings of Gill et al, who documented two teenage boys found dead at home just days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Autopsies confirmed unequivocal myocarditis as the cause of death. It’s important to note that this paper was published in 2021.

A Crisis of Leadership at FDA

It’s now clear that our public health agencies have chosen limited disclosure over full transparency with the American people. This unfortunate reality solidified when Pfizer struck a $70 billion deal with the Trump administration to expand it’s mRNA empire.

As the casualties continue to mount, the blood of the deceased, and of those yet to be harmed, rests with the FDA officials who refuse to pull these deadly products from the market.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.