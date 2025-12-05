Pfizer mRNA Invades Fetal Tissue and the Unvaccinated, Silent Heart Damage Widespread, and Monsanto’s Glyphosate Fraud Collapses

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday on Brannon Howse Live, we walked through four of the most consequential scientific revelations of the month — each one exposing a system that concealed risk, manipulated evidence, or looked the other way while Americans were harmed.

The Most Advanced Human mRNA Biodistribution Study To Date

The most worrisome study covered on air — and one of the most important mRNA papers yet — was the new human biodistribution study.

88% of vaccinated pregnant women had Pfizer mRNA inside their placentas , proving direct fetal exposure.

All men with viable sperm had Pfizer mRNA in sperm cells and seminal fluid .

50% of vaccinated participants still carried circulating Pfizer mRNA 200+ days post-dose.

Half of the unvaccinated pregnant women had Pfizer mRNA detected in their blood and/or placentas — the first direct molecular evidence of mRNA vaccine transmission (shedding).

This study definitively collapses the three core claims used to justify mass vaccination:

“It stays in the arm.” → False. “It degrades rapidly.” → False. “Shedding is a conspiracy theory.” → False.

As stated during the broadcast: this paper alone warrants immediate market withdrawal of mRNA products and formal apologies to those coerced into taking them.

The First Peer-Reviewed Paper to Fully Describe Subclinical mRNA-Induced Heart Damage

We then turned to our newly published clinical framework for COVID-19 vaccine–induced subclinical myopericarditis — the silent form of heart injury that often presents with no warning symptoms before collapse or sudden death.

1–3% per dose may sustain subclinical cardiac injury.

Early symptoms are subtle and often dismissed: exertional fatigue, palpitations, heart-rate instability, reduced exercise tolerance.

Sudden cardiac arrest may be the first clinical sign.

We created the first diagnostic and management roadmap for this syndrome in a best attempt to prevent fatal cardiac arrests — the guidance the CDC should have created, but refused to.

The “Hybrid Harms” Paper: Years of Amplified Vulnerability

We also discussed our new peer-reviewed analysis in the Medical Research Archives, which reveals how mRNA vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection interact to produce compounded biological injury.

Mechanisms Include

Persistent production of highly pathogenic spike protein

Cumulative immune dysregulation

Cardiovascular and neurologic susceptibility

Long-term spike bioaccumulation in the brain, heart, vasculature, and immune cells

Glyphosate: The 25-Year Fraud Finally Retracted

We discussed the overdue retraction of a 2000 “safety” study that defended Monsanto’s glyphosate (Roundup).

The paper was ghostwritten by Monsanto staff.

It relied on secret, unpublished internal data.

It was used worldwide to claim glyphosate was safe and to justify its continued use.

New research now shows glyphosate causes 10+ cancers in rats at so-called “safe” doses.

For 25 years, billions of people were exposed to glyphosate with the help of a paper that was fraudulent from day one.

Each of these stories — mRNA persistence, biodistribution to reproductive organs, shedding, the compounding harms of repeated exposure, hidden cardiac injury, and glyphosate’s fraudulent safety foundation — point to one unmistakable conclusion:

Governments and public health agencies do not care about your health.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

