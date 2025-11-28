SARS-CoV-2 Architect Ralph Baric Collaborated with CIA

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have always wondered why Dr Ralph Baric at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has appeared relatively protected and allowed to stay out of the heat in congressional investigations into the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

His papers published in 2015 and 2016 clearly establish he led a team of US-Chinese NIAID funded investigators in the gain-of-function creation of a coronavirus chimeric capable of invading human respiratory epithelial cells.

Menachery VD, Yount BL Jr, Debbink K, Agnihothram S, Gralinski LE, Plante JA, Graham RL, Scobey T, Ge XY, Donaldson EF, Randell SH, Lanzavecchia A, Marasco WA, Shi ZL, Baric RS. A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence. Nat Med. 2015 Dec;21(12):1508-13. doi: 10.1038/nm.3985. Epub 2015 Nov 9. Erratum in: Nat Med. 2016 Apr;22(4):446. doi: 10.1038/nm0416-446d. Erratum in: Nat Med. 2020 Jul;26(7):1146. doi: 10.1038/s41591-020-0924-2. PMID: 26552008; PMCID: PMC4797993. Menachery VD, Yount BL Jr, Sims AC, Debbink K, Agnihothram SS, Gralinski LE, Graham RL, Scobey T, Plante JA, Royal SR, Swanstrom J, Sheahan TP, Pickles RJ, Corti D, Randell SH, Lanzavecchia A, Marasco WA, Baric RS. SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2016 Mar 15;113(11):3048-53. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1517719113. Epub 2016 Mar 14. PMID: 26976607; PMCID: PMC4801244.

I told Emerald Robinson that Baric refused to release the genetic code of his creation which violates usual practice for federally funded research. Would the code nearly match that of the “wild-type” SARS-CoV-2? Would an investigation of Baric lead directly to the CIA, FBI, USAID, Fauci, NIAID, and the NIH Rocky Mountain Research Laboratory in Hamilton, MT? It looks like ZeroHedge and investigative authors including Jim Haslam are hot on the scent as Senator Rand Paul leads in pursuit of the truth.

Please enjoy this investigative segment of The Absolute Truth hosted by Emerald Robinson on Lindell TV.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

Menachery VD, Yount BL Jr, Debbink K, Agnihothram S, Gralinski LE, Plante JA, Graham RL, Scobey T, Ge XY, Donaldson EF, Randell SH, Lanzavecchia A, Marasco WA, Shi ZL, Baric RS. A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence. Nat Med. 2015 Dec;21(12):1508-13. doi: 10.1038/nm.3985. Epub 2015 Nov 9. Erratum in: Nat Med. 2016 Apr;22(4):446. doi: 10.1038/nm0416-446d. Erratum in: Nat Med. 2020 Jul;26(7):1146. doi: 10.1038/s41591-020-0924-2. PMID: 26552008; PMCID: PMC4797993.

Menachery VD, Yount BL Jr, Sims AC, Debbink K, Agnihothram SS, Gralinski LE, Graham RL, Scobey T, Plante JA, Royal SR, Swanstrom J, Sheahan TP, Pickles RJ, Corti D, Randell SH, Lanzavecchia A, Marasco WA, Baric RS. SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2016 Mar 15;113(11):3048-53. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1517719113. Epub 2016 Mar 14. PMID: 26976607; PMCID: PMC4801244.