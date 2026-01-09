FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Boss Move: Trump Order's Acting CDC Director Jim O'Neill to Trim Vaccine Schedule

Year of ACIP dithering for POTUS was too long
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 09, 2026

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this recap of the sweeping change that occurred this week with respect to the CDC childhood vaccine schedule. Dr McCullough sits down with Amanda Head and John Solomon on Just the News, Real America’s Voice.

  • Order: A presidential directive from Trump initiated the review by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

  • Streamlined Schedule: The standard core schedule now covers 11 diseases (like measles, polio, chickenpox, HPV) instead of the previous 17.

  • Removed Vaccines: Core recommendations removed include those for Rotavirus, Influenza, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and Meningococcal disease.

  • Availability: These removed vaccines remain accessible for those with specific risks or for parents who consult their doctors.

  • Goal: To align U.S. policy with other developed countries, focusing on consensus-based recommendations.

  • Access: Access to all vaccines remain the same and doctors will decide with parents on the risks and theoretical benefits of any vaccine to be given.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

