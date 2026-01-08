John Frederick's Weight Loss Journey

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In this Outside the Beltway segment (aired January 6, 2026), radio host John Fredericks discussed his personal weight loss journey with Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company (TWC). Fredericks shared his progress and experiences using DROP (retatrutide), an oral weight management formulation from TWC containing retatrutide, a novel triple agonist peptide targeting GLP‑1, GIP, and glucagon receptors.

Fredericks began by recounting how he had struggled with obesity, starting at 285 lbs and gradually losing over 30 lbs since mid‑2023 through improved diet and consistent lifestyle changes. Despite early success, he said his weight plateaued near 260 lbs. On the recommendation of Dr. Kelly Victory, he began using DROP—“10 to 20 drops daily in water”—finding it more manageable and stable than weekly GLP‑1 injections such as Ozempic. Over two months, he lost an additional 12 pounds, reporting reduced appetite, stable energy, and the absence of the blood‑sugar “spikes and crashes” typical of other GLP‑1 medications.

Dr. McCullough explained that maintaining lower weight is biologically difficult because human fat cells expand and multiply throughout life, making sustained loss slow but achievable. He commended Fredericks’ approach of gradual, lifestyle‑anchored weight reduction, explaining that after several months of consistent progress, “the fat cells consolidate and undergo apoptosis,” helping cement results. He praised DROP for allowing flexible self‑dosing without the risks associated with injectable drugs. Since oral Retatrutide acts on multiple incretin receptors, it facilitates balanced appetite suppression and metabolic activation, promoting steady weight control while minimizing gastrointestinal side effects common with higher‑dose GLP‑1 injections.

McCullough emphasized that sustainable loss requires long‑term consistency in diet, exercise, and sleep. He recommended Fredericks continue moderate physical activity—like daily pushups and “burpees”—and avoid common dietary “villains”: sugars, starches, and saturated fats. He advised prioritizing hydration, minimizing alcohol intake, and ensuring 7–8 hours of nightly sleep to lower cortisol levels, which otherwise promote fat storage.

Fredericks acknowledged that adopting DROP was part of a holistic effort rather than a quick fix: “You’re not going to lose 10 pounds in a week; this is slow and steady—it’s a lifestyle change.” Both agreed durable results depend on patience, realistic expectations, and improved behavioral habits such as portion control and reduced cravings.

Dr. McCullough also advised Fredericks to get an InBody bioimpedance scan to better track fat‑to‑muscle composition and determine optimal target weight. He noted that unlike fixed‑dose injectables, DROP’s daily dosing allows titration—some patients require 10 drops, others up to 40—giving flexibility and control.

In closing, McCullough applauded Fredericks’ disciplined approach and predicted continued success in maintaining a healthier weight. Both men framed 2026 as a year of reclaiming personal health and responsibility—a theme McCullough linked to preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart problems through proactive, natural lifestyle management supported by safe, flexible interventions like DROP.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References