BREAKING--ACIP Panel's Disagreement on Hepatitis B Vaccine

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For decades the CDC Advisory Panel on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was a rubber stamp committee for the rapidly expanding childhood vaccine schedule. With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr at the helm of HHS and a new ACIP panel without direct ties to the vaccine cartel, the public is witnessing normal healthy debate on a vaccine issue. At hand is universal administration of the hepatitis B vaccine to all newborns.

President Trump seemed to put pressure on the panel to reduce the burden of vaccines given to infants by his prior comments shown by Liz MacDonald on Fox Business the Evening Edit. A notably timed, somewhat cryptic Truth Social post by POTUS seemed to be a reminder to ACIP about his views on the matter.

Please enjoy this brief update from the Fox studio in Addison, Texas as I weighed on on the matter. ACIP is set to vote friday December 5, 2025. Expect the committee to push out the first dose to age 2 months while many including Trump believe hepatitis B vaccination should start after puberty for a healthy child without exposure risks for the virus.

