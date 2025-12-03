Study Confirms Lockdowns, Mandates, and Totalitarian Restrictions Were Built on a Fraudulent PCR Illusion

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

On GB News Originals with Bev Turner, I outlined the core finding of shocking new peer-reviewed study: during the early pandemic period, only about 14% of PCR-positive results represented true infections, meaning 86% were false or non-infectious detections. The study examined data from the ALM laboratory consortium, which conducted ~90% of Germany’s PCR tests, and compared week-by-week PCR positivity with IgG antibody data from the same labs.

In other words, the case counts that “justified” lockdowns, restrictions, and vaccine mandates were built on a fraudulent illusion, driven by CT thresholds often pushed to 35–45, a range known to amplify harmless RNA fragments.

As I noted in the interview, this catastrophic overcounting was not only predictable — it was forewarned by PCR’s own inventor, Kary Mullis, who made clear that PCR can “find almost anything in anybody” and that “it doesn’t tell you that your sick.” Yet governments worldwide standardized inflated CT settings, guaranteeing massive false positives.

Pandemic models, infection-fatality estimates, “7-day incidence” dashboards, emergency declarations, totalitarian restrictions, and sweeping lockdown policies were all built on numbers that bear little resemblance to true infection reality. As I told Bev Turner, we now know for sure that the world shut down economies, closed schools, isolated the elderly, and coerced vaccinations based on a fundamentally fraudulent metric.

