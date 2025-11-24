Claim "Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism" Not Evidence Based

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In what is turning out to be the biggest win for the MAHA coalition to date, Americans are celebrating the US Centers for Disease Control removal of its prior decades-long stance on routine childhood vaccines and autism.

The McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder has had a big impact in Washington and at the CDC in Atlanta. The comprehensive and conclusive analysis was released and published October 27, 2025 and has already had >200,000 reads/downloads on the European Commission OpenAire Zenodo preprint server.

McCullough Foundation statement October 27, 2025:

CDC statement November 19, 2025:

Please enjoy this review of developments by Emerald Robinson and Dr McCullough on the Absolute Truth.

