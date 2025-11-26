FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

CDC Backed by McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Opposition calling for justification pointed to comprehensive, conclusive manuscript
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 26, 2025

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Opposition political operatives including much of the mainstream media are calling for RFK’s head after the CDC quietly changed it’s website statements on vaccines and autism. Having 3 weeks with The McCullough Foundation Report in hand, HHS and CDC staffers were strongly supported with the evidence as they walked back prior dismissive conclusions.

The progression of statements on vaccines and autism back to 1991 to 2025 is summarized below. No doubt the McCullough Foundation Report was the impetus for this dramatic change in CDC messaging. Please enjoy this summary of developments on Stinchfield Tonight on Real America’s Voice.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture