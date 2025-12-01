BREAKING--McCullough Foundation Response to FDA Concession of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this brief analysis of the new story over the Thanksgiving Holiday that FDA staff members have conceded 10 out of 96 pediatric deaths reviewed that the COVID-19 vaccine was the cause of death.

While not heroes, the new FDA officials should be encouraged to take important and clinically prudent steps to evaluate and end the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org