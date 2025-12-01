FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

BREAKING--McCullough Foundation Response to FDA Concession of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths

Leaked memo, no press release or market recall, staffers get mixed review
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 01, 2025

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this brief analysis of the new story over the Thanksgiving Holiday that FDA staff members have conceded 10 out of 96 pediatric deaths reviewed that the COVID-19 vaccine was the cause of death.

While not heroes, the new FDA officials should be encouraged to take important and clinically prudent steps to evaluate and end the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture