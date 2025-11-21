By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update from Washington I had with the Spin Room on Lindell TV. We covered a range of topics but landed on artificial intelligence. More and more I see Twitter (X) users asking in their reply @Grok is this true? When Grok spits back a reply loaded with biased and judgmental words such as “misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, conspiracy theorist, antivaxxer, or antiscience” you can be certain AI is giving either preprommed bias or is giving the biased many times spiteful opinions of others on a person or topic.

Also watch for Grok to state that a finding has not been independently confirmed to cast doubt on someone’s claim. I asked Grok about Eric Clapton and his vaccine injury since I know Eric personally and can confirm the AstraZeneca vaccine worsened his neuropathy. Here is what Grok said:

There no substitute for talking to someone and examining the evidence for yourself. AI is great to expand our knowledge and give us a starting point, but we should not rely on it for a source of truth.

