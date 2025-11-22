Health is Number One

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this presentation and review of a new book from Dr. Craig Wax, Family Physician from Mullica Hill, New Jersey. He impressed me with his assertion that health has to be achieved or obtained, it is not given through good luck or genetics. This is from Amazon:

Dr. Wax explains how easy it can be to achieve your best health. With a few simple concepts, you can improve the quality of your life now and in the years to come. He explains health concepts in a way that empowers you to make healthy decisions every day.



Craig M. Wax, DO, is an Osteopathic physician specializing in family medicine, prevention, and health.



He has delivered numerous interactive lectures to groups across the United States. Dr. Wax earned “The Society of Professional Journalists Award” for making complex topics easy to understand.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

