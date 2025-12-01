Vaccine Zealotry Backfires

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this intermediate length review of where America stands on the immunization practices coming out of the pandemic. Real America’s Voice Ringside Politics host Jeff Crouere reveals details of his mother’s death with turbo cancer after COVID-19 vaccination in a senior home. He asked if mass hysteria had ever occurred with a mass vaccination campaign in the past. I told him yes; the smallpox vaccine campaign of the late nineteenth century was notable for the jailing of parents for not having their children vaccinated. At that time the causative agent was not fully understood and there were no methods to understand vaccine efficacy. It was an exercise in blind faith as we elucidate in our NY Times bestselling book: Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality. This is all too familiar to those who lost loved ones during the crisis.

As more Americans develop Spike protein diseases from COVID-19 vaccination, there is greater awareness of how a health nightmare can mushroom widely used, unsafe, long-lasting mRNA vaccines are administered to a large segment of the population. A recent Rasmussen survey indicated 36% of vaccinated person have side effects, 10% of whom have major side effects. As more data weigh in the public is arriving at two conclusions:

End COVID-19 vaccine zealotry—no more booster injections McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification

These two points are necessary for the world to heal after the pandemic and achieve both health and medical freedom.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

