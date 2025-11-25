BREAKTHROUGH: Nattokinase Experimentally Eliminates 84% of Amyloid Microclots — a Pathology Recently Found in 100% of COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals Tested

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my interview with Maria Zeee on the Daily Pulse, we walked through what is now shaping up to be one of the most urgent and ignored public health emergencies of the post-COVID era.

A new peer-reviewed study found that every single COVID-19 vaccinated participant examined had Thioflavin-T–positive, fibrinolysis-resistant amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.

These misfolded fibrin clots are structurally abnormal, resistant to normal breakdown, and capable of accumulating inflammatory molecules, DNA, and other debris. They are likely also behind the long, rubbery, white fibrous clots that embalmers are pulling out of bodies worldwide.

But for the first time, there is real hope.

A breakthrough in-vitro study has shown that nattokinase — a natural enzyme from fermented soybeans — dissolves 84% of amyloid microclots within two hours, while also reducing overall clot burden and amyloid intensity. Even at lower doses, it produced large, dose-dependent reductions in total clot numbers and amyloid signal.

We covered why this matters:

Nattokinase is safe, inexpensive, and orally bioavailable. It reaches systemic circulation and can theoretically interact with circulating amyloids.

It has dual-action activity , meaning it not only breaks down microclots but also degrades spike protein itself — the very trigger that forms these clots.

No hospital-grade clot-buster has shown this level of direct activity on misfolded fibrin.

This gives us the first plausible biochemical pathway to reduce amyloid burden in living individuals.

Maria and I also confronted the deeper question: Why have health agencies done nothing? Top officials at HHS have been repeatedly notified of these findings, yet they refuse to act. Their silence keeps millions in harm’s way while the shots continue — and while zero funding goes toward identifying or treating this new pathology.

