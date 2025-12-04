FDA Leaked Memo of Childhood COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths Points to Broader Cover-Up

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

News stories around the globe giving more details of the leaked FDA memo to the press and statements made by Dr Vinay Prasad, an FDA staff member with no drug development or safety track experience. Please listen to my responses to questions from Amanda Head and John Solomon, Just the News, Real America’s Voice. Prasad has not taken any questions from the discerning media.

CNN reported this on November 29, 2025.

In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Dr. Vinay Prasad — the FDA’s chief medical and scientific officer and the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research — claimed, “Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death.” Prasad did not provide details about the deaths or how the FDA came to that conclusion, but pointed to “an initial analysis” that examined 96 deaths and linked 10 to the Covid-19 vaccination. He also claimed that Covid-19 “was never highly lethal for children” and that the effects of it “are comparable” to respiratory viruses for which there aren’t annual vaccines.

Where all 96 deaths after COVID-19 vaccination? Has the FDA reached out the parents and doctors to get their side of what happened? Why is Prasad blaming Biden? It was the FDA under Trump who authorized the original Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for emergency use. It was the FDA under biden who expanded use to children in mid-2021. FDA should take complete responsibility now with a press release, market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines, and call for independent safety investigation.

The entire ordeal at this time indicates that FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary, and CBER Director Dr. Prasad are trying to diffuse blame and conceal the larger problem of 19,400 COVID-19 deaths reported to VAERS by doctors who have already made the cause of death determination in the field.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org