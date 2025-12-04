FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Justin
4h

It seems to me that anybody that had this stuff shed into them would be able to sue pfizer (despite the vaccine immunity) because those that were shed upon did not agree to be vaccinated or damaged.

3h

Everything hypothesized is coming to fruition. Us tinfoil hatters, we the unvaxxed & ‘unclean’ who tried desperately to get our family and friends to listen, are reading daily that we were correct (and most importantly, our sources were correct), yet our government, healthcare bureaucrats & their media pawns are still trying to poison us.

Those warned family and friends? Most do not care. Most have moved on, and from my personal experience, will never read this post, will not even contemplate the horrors of what we all read & have discussed here for years. They are in complete denial, and I continue to pray daily.

