The Retraction Racket: Fighting Back Against the Corrupt Journal Cartel

Dr. Sabine Hazan and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher expose how corrupt journals illegally suppress critical research and undermine scientific progress.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 22, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In this episode of the FOCAL POINTS Podcast, I sit down with Dr. Sabine Hazan, a renowned gastroenterologist and microbiome researcher, to expose the deep corruption and suppression plaguing scientific research within the medical publishing industry, while also highlighting the critical role of the microbiome in human health. Dr. Hazan, the McCullough Foundation, and many others have faced relentless censorship—particularly in peer review and the publication process—where valid, data-driven research has been systematically delayed, retracted, or outright erased. This suppression is not accidental. It is orchestrated, driven by powerful financial and political interests:

Most recently, the Academic Publishing Cartel again violated COPE guidelines and unjustly retracted our recent study, Cardiac findings in a phase II double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial of combination therapy (HAZDPac) to treat COVID-19 patients:

Here are the key points of our discussion:

1. Censorship in Scientific Publishing

  • Dr. Hazan described the immense challenges she faced in publishing crucial COVID-19 research, including a groundbreaking discovery of COVID-19 in stool samples.

  • Her studies on the microbiome, particularly in severe COVID-19 cases, faced unreasonable delays—taking up to eight months to get published.

  • A hypothesis she proposed on ivermectin's role in increasing bifidobacteria was retracted based on nonsensical claims that cited references were later retracted.

  • The person behind one of her retractions was not even a scientist but an investor with clear conflicts of interest.

2. Retractions as a Tool for Suppression

  • Retractions are being weaponized against researchers who challenge the dominant narratives.

  • The peer review process is being bypassed post-publication to remove papers that contradict powerful financial interests.

  • Retractions damage reputations and are used to silence scientists who dare to publish independent findings.

3. The Microbiome: A Neglected but Critical Area of Medicine

  • Dr. Hazan highlighted the fundamental role of the microbiome in health, immunity, and disease.

  • Loss of bifidobacteria was observed after COVID-19 mRNA injection and in severe COVID-19 cases.

  • The gut microbiome influences everything from mental health to cancer outcomes, yet research in this area is being obstructed.

4. Pharmaceutical Conflicts of Interest

  • Investors and corporate interests are influencing the suppression of research that could threaten their financial models.

  • The mainstream medical model favors expensive pharmaceuticals over holistic, microbiome-based approaches.

  • Scientists who present alternative treatment hypotheses, such as fecal transplants or adjunctive therapies, are systematically attacked.

5. Legal and Ethical Violations in Scientific Publishing

There is mounting evidence that journal publishers are engaged in fraudulent and monopolistic practices.

Systematic retractions and suppression may constitute violations of:

  • Mail and wire fraud (18 U.S.C. §§ 1341, 1343) – Disseminating false information through electronic and physical communications to manipulate scientific discourse.

  • Antitrust laws (Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1-2) – Collusion among publishers and pharmaceutical interests to suppress competition and alternative research.

  • Defamation laws – Damaging the reputations of scientists through fraudulent retractions and suppression of valid research.

  • Obstruction of justice (18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512) – Interfering with scientific transparency and regulatory oversight by unlawfully suppressing research vital to public health.

  • Potential RICO violations (18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-1968) – If a pattern of fraudulent retractions, collusion, and suppression of research can be demonstrated as an ongoing corrupt enterprise, the journal cartel could be subject to prosecution under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Agencies such as the FBI, FTC, and DOJ have jurisdiction to investigate these abuses and prosecute those responsible for manipulating scientific integrity and suppressing life-saving research.

6. The Need for a Scientific Revolution

  • We can no longer rely on corrupt journals; new independent scientific platforms must emerge.

  • Researchers must be empowered to publish in journals that respect data integrity rather than political narratives.

  • Scientists being targeted must unite and expose the systematic censorship.

  • Alternative avenues, such as direct public engagement and independent journals, will play an increasing role in shaping the future of medical research.

7. Call for Investigations and Accountability

  • This situation demands legal action against corrupt journal publishers.

  • Regulatory bodies and government institutions must investigate and put an end to the suppression of life-saving research.

  • If left unchecked, these forces will continue to stifle true scientific progress, harming public health on a massive scale.

The scientific community must reclaim its integrity, and those responsible for suppressing legitimate research must be held accountable. The fight for medical transparency and real science is just beginning.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

