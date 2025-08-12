Inside mRNA Vaccines: The Movie

Today, we bring you the world premiere of the groundbreaking documentary Inside mRNA Vaccines — directed by Erki Tangsoo — in full, right here on Substack.
This powerful film pulls back the curtain on the rushed global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology, combining exclusive 3D animations and hard-hitting expert testimony from leading scientists and medical professionals.
“We turned the body into a factory, with no clear controls.” – Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC Director
This documentary gives the public what mainstream media never will: an unfiltered second opinion.
Explore the science, sources, and timecodes featured in the film here.
Find out more about the film at: insidemrnavaccines.com
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post