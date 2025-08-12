Inside mRNA Vaccines: The Movie

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, we bring you the world premiere of the groundbreaking documentary Inside mRNA Vaccines — directed by Erki Tangsoo — in full, right here on Substack.

This powerful film pulls back the curtain on the rushed global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology, combining exclusive 3D animations and hard-hitting expert testimony from leading scientists and medical professionals.

“We turned the body into a factory, with no clear controls.” – Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC Director

This documentary gives the public what mainstream media never will: an unfiltered second opinion.

Explore the science, sources, and timecodes featured in the film here.

Find out more about the film at: insidemrnavaccines.com

