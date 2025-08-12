FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Inside mRNA Vaccines: The Movie

This hard-hitting film rips the lid off the disastrous mRNA rollout — with stunning 3D animation and unfiltered testimony from the world’s leading experts.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Aug 12, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, we bring you the world premiere of the groundbreaking documentary Inside mRNA Vaccinesdirected by Erki Tangsoo — in full, right here on Substack.

This powerful film pulls back the curtain on the rushed global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology, combining exclusive 3D animations and hard-hitting expert testimony from leading scientists and medical professionals.

“We turned the body into a factory, with no clear controls.” – Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC Director

This documentary gives the public what mainstream media never will: an unfiltered second opinion.

Explore the science, sources, and timecodes featured in the film here.

Find out more about the film at: insidemrnavaccines.com

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

