John Reid, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Reacts to VAERS Data

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I was surprised on Monday August 11, 2025 when I met John Reid, conservative candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia as guest host on John Frederick’s Outside the Beltway. It was only after the interview did I realise that Reid may have heard the VAERS COVID-19 vaccine mortality statistics for the first time.
We cover COVID-19 vaccine safety among several topics. Let’s me know your reaction to Reid’s facial expression and body language when we get to VAERS reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
