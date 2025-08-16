FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

John Reid, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Reacts to VAERS Data

Facial Expression Says It All, Public Figures Cannot Avoid Nauseating Truth
Aug 16, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was surprised on Monday August 11, 2025 when I met John Reid, conservative candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia as guest host on John Frederick’s Outside the Beltway. It was only after the interview did I realise that Reid may have heard the VAERS COVID-19 vaccine mortality statistics for the first time.

We cover COVID-19 vaccine safety among several topics. Let’s me know your reaction to Reid’s facial expression and body language when we get to VAERS reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

