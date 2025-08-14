The Great Sham: National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This show is reproduced with permission featuring Dr. McCullough on the "BS Free" podcast, also known as "BS Free MD", is hosted by Drs. May and Tim Hindmarsh. They are a married couple who are Board Certified Family Practice Physicians. The podcast features discussions on various aspects of medicine, life, family, and healthcare issues. They emphasize a "raw, real, and honest" approach to these topics. On the show they discuss the building vaccine debacle over the past several decades culminating in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign. Among many topics was the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Poling JS, Frye RE, Shoffner J, Zimmerman AW. Developmental regression and mitochondrial dysfunction in a child with autism. J Child Neurol. 2006 Feb;21(2):170-2. doi: 10.1177/08830738060210021401. PMID: 16566887; PMCID: PMC2536523.

The Vaccine Injury Omnibus refers to a series of legal proceedings, specifically known as the Omnibus Autism Proceeding, within the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). These proceedings were established to address a large number of claims filed with the VICP that alleged a link between vaccines and autism. The VICP is a "no-fault" system designed to compensate individuals who have suffered vaccine-related injuries, aiming to balance the need for compensation. The Hannah Poling case, while settled within the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), became a focal point in the debate surrounding vaccines and autism. The case, and the subsequent 2007-2008 "Omnibus Autism Proceeding" within the NVICP, aimed to determine if a link existed between vaccines and autism. The Poling case was settled separately due to a finding that Hannah's pre-existing mitochondrial disorder, combined with vaccines, resulted in an encephalopathy leading to autism. This specific finding, rather than a direct link between vaccines and autism, led to the settlement, and was strong evidence of a vaccine-autism connection. After pulling the Poling case out and settling separately with Dr. Poling, the NVICP ruled against compensation in the remaining six test cases of the Omnibus Autism Proceeding, claiming no link between vaccines and autism. This is a vital part of Chapter 19 Intrigue in the US Court of Federal Claims in Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality. The Poling case was published as a peer-reviewed report describing vaccination clearly triggering autism. Dr. Poling took the settlement, left Johns Hopkins and went into practice in Athens, Georgia. The rest of the cases and families were screwed. Take a look at that chapter and decide for yourself—was justice served?

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

