By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Famous comedian Jimmy Dore was a bright spot through the pandemic as the public was blitzed with dark stories concerning social isolation, masks, lockdowns, hospitalization and death. Dore was injured by the COVID-19 vaccine and unlike so many public figures in Hollywood, he addressed his concerns on air. Unsurprisingly, he was among the first to read our newly released book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Please enjoy this interview where Jimmy reads key passages on screen for my reaction. It is readily apparent that the deeply held, delusional belief system that has formed around vaccinology for hundreds of years came into full view with the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.

Here are some key clarifications on the interview from the principal author John Leake:

King George III's children died of smallpox they contracted from variolation, NOT from vaccination. Variolation used a scalpel to get some pox fluid from one person and make a small skin incision with it in another person. Yellow Fever controlled by rigorous eradication of breeding mosquito grounds in and around towns, starting in Havana, Cuba in 1901. Aggressive mosquito eradication then conducted in major American and South American cities -- last Yellow Fever outbreak in U.S. in New Orleans in 1905. Theiler vaccine not released until 1937. Smallpox primarily controlled by "Leicester Method" of rapid identification of sick patients and well-organized and rigorous quarantine measures. Neither the 1957 or 1968 flu vaccines were rolled out fast enough to vaccinate Americans before novel influenza virus arrived in the States. Aspiration for mRNA vaccines (presented by Fauci and Rick Bright at Milken Institute in October 2019) is that it would close the so-called "Flu Gap" -- that is, time between novel influenza or coronavirus pathogen emerging in China and rollout of new vaccine produced from new virus cultured in fertilized hen's eggs. Fauci et al. claimed they aspired to use mRNA vaccines plus rapid genetic sequencing to rapidly vaccinate ALL Americans before novel virus could make it from China to U.S.

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org