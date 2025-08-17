By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief summary I did for Amanda Head and John Solomon on Real America’s Voice Just The News on why synthetic mRNA is so dangerous. The inability to shut off a potentially dangerous or lethal antigen like the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is the Achilles Heel of the failed biotechnology.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org