FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Why Synthetic mRNA is So Dangerous

Killing 22 Government mRNA Programs Should be Just the Start
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 17, 2025
1
Share

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief summary I did for Amanda Head and John Solomon on Real America’s Voice Just The News on why synthetic mRNA is so dangerous. The inability to shut off a potentially dangerous or lethal antigen like the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is the Achilles Heel of the failed biotechnology.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture