Louis Pasteur's Quest for Vaccine Glory

Please join us for Part II of our conversation about our new book in which we discuss major advances in sanitation during the latter half of the 19th century—i.e., during the same time that Louis Pasteur was developing his attenuated vaccines for Fowl Cholera, Anthrax, and Rabies. Our audience will be surprised by some of the professor’s deceptive practices in the pursuit of his quest for vaccine glory.

If you find our conversation interesting, please consider buying a copy of our new book. Click on the image below to read a description and peruse the customer reviews, which now number over 200 Five Star ratings.

Share