Influenza Vaccine Not Recommended for General Administration

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

More and more of my patients are declining the influenza vaccine this year based on poor performance in prior years and increasing awareness that vaccination can backfire and either lead to actual influenza infection or a similar cold from other viruses.

A better and safer option is to boost natural immunity with products like Natural Immunity and Immune Defense from The Wellness Company. Please enjoy this brief review I did on the topic for Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

