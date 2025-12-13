BREAKING: Government Officials From 4 States Unite to Call for Moratorium on mRNA Injections

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, I spoke with elected government officials from Michigan, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington who are now publicly calling for a moratorium on mRNA injections. For the first time, legislators and county leadership from four different states joined together to outline their bills, resolutions, and next steps—each describing a political landscape shaken by vaccine injuries, growing public distrust, and an undeniable body of scientific evidence demanding action.

Rep. Shane Mekeland (Minnesota) detailed his legislative efforts, including bills classifying modified RNA injections under existing weapons of mass destruction statutes. Despite fierce pushback, he noted that even some Democratic legislators are privately acknowledging severe COVID-shot injuries.

Sen. Brandon Shippy (Idaho) described his upcoming bill to restrict mRNA shots, emphasizing that this is not a liberty issue but a government-accountability issue. Idaho legislators have been misled by federal agencies and pharmaceutical companies, he said, and the state now has a duty to “stand in the gap” to protect its citizens. Earlier this year, he sponsored Senate Bill 1036 (Doug Cameron Act):

Rep. Brad Paquette (Michigan)—himself vaccine-injured—explained his legislation to ban gene-therapy injections statewide and discussed how oversight hearings are exposing scientific inconsistencies, institutional corruption, and the silencing of doctors who quietly acknowledge the harms but fear losing their jobs. In August, he introduced House Bill 4778.

Commissioner Clint Didier (Washington) described fighting uphill in a deeply blue state, where he successfully passed a county resolution advising residents not to take the mRNA shot. He warned about mRNA creeping into livestock vaccines and raised concerns about shedding.

Finally, Laura Demaray, BSN, RN, CWON, who has coordinated much of this multi-state effort, underscored the moral and spiritual weight of this fight. She emphasized that legislators are elected for their character and discernment, not their medical degrees—and that courageous leadership can ignite a national cascade once the first state crosses the finish line. She highlighted the profound isolation and suffering of the vaccine-injured, calling for greater compassion, visibility, and legislative protection, and outlined clear actionable steps for lawmakers who wish to move these initiatives forward.

Across all four states, the message was unmistakable:

The era of silence is over. The evidence is overwhelming. And a coordinated push to halt mRNA injections has now begun.

There is a high probability that 2026 will be the watershed year—the moment when at least one state passes the first moratorium bill, breaking the federal logjam and forcing overdue action on mRNA products.

Today’s roundtable showed that a new coalition is emerging: united, informed, and unwilling to look the other way.

