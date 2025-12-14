Topical Peptides Potential Game Changer for Arthritis

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this edition of Stinchfield the Podcast where we opened on a major advance for joint therapy—topical peptides designed to repair cartilage, ligaments, fascia, and other tissues.

Topical peptides are absorbed through the skin primarily by bypassing the digestive system and penetrating through the stratum corneum, the outer skin barrier. To achieve this, specialized peptide structures — such as skin‑penetrating peptides or engineered sequences that temporarily increase capillary permeability and interact with lipids in the epidermal layer. Once past the stratum corneum, peptides diffuse through the epidermis and dermis, often entering local capillaries or lymphatic channels. These routes allow peptides to reach deeper tissues, including muscles, tendons, and joints, where they can exert anti‑inflammatory and regenerative effects by modulating cytokines, collagen synthesis, and vascular activity. Modern transdermal systems enhance this process using nanocarriers, liposomes, or microneedles, which improve stability and localized bioavailability. Transdermal peptide formulations like those in THERABLUE™ from The Wellness Company have demonstrated the ability to relieve pain and support cartilage repair by directly delivering active molecules to target tissues, avoiding systemic side effects and degradation that occur via oral ingestion. Overall, the mechanism combines biochemical skin permeation enhancement with localized vasodilation and targeted diffusion into inflamed joint regions for therapeutic benefit. Grant is going to try THERABLUE™ over the next few months and will report back to us.

We went on to cover developments in the deep state within the public health agencies, their final concession on the link to vaccines and autism and much more.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References:

Anti Aging Systems, 2024; Yale J Biol Med 97(3):399‑413 (PubMed 39351323; PMC11426299); Shende P. et al., Therapeutic Delivery 16(1), 2025; Abdo J.M. et al., Int J Pharmaceutics 672, 2025.