Vitamin C and Dandelion Root Killing Cancer Cells — as Former CDC Director Calls for COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Elimination

Yesterday, I joined Brannon Howse Live to share some long-overdue good news. We discussed emerging breakthroughs in cancer research, the extraordinary promise of natural compounds like dandelion root and high-dose vitamin C, and a major development in the mRNA arena:

Dandelion Root Extract: A Common Weed With Anti-Cancer Power

A remarkable peer-reviewed study found that aqueous dandelion root extract kills 95% of cancer cells in vitro and reduces human colon tumor growth by over 90% in mice — with zero toxicity.

Tumors in untreated mice grew aggressively.

Tumors in the treated group barely grew at all.

Human trials were planned but mysteriously never funded — likely because a common backyard plant is not profitable for the chemo-industrial complex.

This study fits into a larger body of over 1,100 peer-reviewed papers showing anti-cancer effects from natural, non-toxic compounds — an entire therapeutic frontier long ignored because it threatens the economics of conventional oncology.

High-Dose Vitamin C: Four Distinct Anti-Cancer Mechanisms

We also discussed new research showing that high-dose intravenous vitamin C has multiple anti-tumor mechanisms backed by mechanistic and clinical evidence.

Pharmacologic intravenous vitamin C is a multi-mechanistic, tumor-selective anti-cancer therapy that has been under-dosed, under-studied, and consistently underestimated.

Human trials already show improved survival and reduced symptoms for patients receiving high-dose vitamin C alongside conventional therapy.

Vitamin C kills cancer cells through four well-documented mechanisms, while sparing healthy tissue: pro-oxidative tumor cytotoxicity, epigenetic reprogramming, suppression of oncogenic signaling pathways, and powerful immune activation.

It is safe, inexpensive, and widely accessible — which helps explain why many oncology centers resist offering it.

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Calls for Eliminating COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines”

Dr. Robert Redfield — former CDC Director — has publicly called for the market removal of COVID-19 mRNA shots, telling The Epoch Times, “I’d like to see it eliminated.”

He now joins the 81,000+ physicians, scientists, concerned citizens, and 240 elected officials documented in our peer-reviewed study who have already called for immediate market withdrawal.

With rapidly accumulating evidence — including glaring cancer signals, widespread heart damage, transgenerational harms, immune collapse, and prion-like amyloid microclots found in 100% of vaccinated individuals tested — regulatory pressure is approaching a breaking point.

While four years too late, this marks the first time a former CDC Director has explicitly aligned with the call for removal.

