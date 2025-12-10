FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Vitamin C and Dandelion Root Killing Cancer Cells — as Former CDC Director Calls for COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Elimination

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Dec 10, 2025

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, I joined Brannon Howse Live to share some long-overdue good news. We discussed emerging breakthroughs in cancer research, the extraordinary promise of natural compounds like dandelion root and high-dose vitamin C, and a major development in the mRNA arena:

Dandelion Root Extract: A Common Weed With Anti-Cancer Power

Dandelion Root Extract Kills 95% of Cancer Cells In Vitro and Reduces Human Colon Tumor Growth by Over 90% in Mice — With Zero Toxicity

Dandelion Root Extract Kills 95% of Cancer Cells In Vitro and Reduces Human Colon Tumor Growth by Over 90% in Mice — With Zero Toxicity

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Dec 9
Read full story

A remarkable peer-reviewed study found that aqueous dandelion root extract kills 95% of cancer cells in vitro and reduces human colon tumor growth by over 90% in mice — with zero toxicity.

  • Tumors in untreated mice grew aggressively.

  • Tumors in the treated group barely grew at all.

  • Human trials were planned but mysteriously never funded — likely because a common backyard plant is not profitable for the chemo-industrial complex.

This study fits into a larger body of over 1,100 peer-reviewed papers showing anti-cancer effects from natural, non-toxic compounds — an entire therapeutic frontier long ignored because it threatens the economics of conventional oncology.

High-Dose Vitamin C: Four Distinct Anti-Cancer Mechanisms

NEW STUDY: High-Dose Vitamin C Is a Promising Anti-Cancer Agent

NEW STUDY: High-Dose Vitamin C Is a Promising Anti-Cancer Agent

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Nov 28
Read full story

We also discussed new research showing that high-dose intravenous vitamin C has multiple anti-tumor mechanisms backed by mechanistic and clinical evidence.

  • Pharmacologic intravenous vitamin C is a multi-mechanistic, tumor-selective anti-cancer therapy that has been under-dosed, under-studied, and consistently underestimated.

  • Human trials already show improved survival and reduced symptoms for patients receiving high-dose vitamin C alongside conventional therapy.

  • Vitamin C kills cancer cells through four well-documented mechanisms, while sparing healthy tissue: pro-oxidative tumor cytotoxicity, epigenetic reprogramming, suppression of oncogenic signaling pathways, and powerful immune activation.

  • It is safe, inexpensive, and widely accessible — which helps explain why many oncology centers resist offering it.

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Calls for Eliminating COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines”

Dr. Robert Redfield — former CDC Director — has publicly called for the market removal of COVID-19 mRNA shots, telling The Epoch Times, “I’d like to see it eliminated.”

BREAKING: Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines"

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Dec 7
BREAKING: Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines"

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

He now joins the 81,000+ physicians, scientists, concerned citizens, and 240 elected officials documented in our peer-reviewed study who have already called for immediate market withdrawal.

With rapidly accumulating evidence — including glaring cancer signals, widespread heart damage, transgenerational harms, immune collapse, and prion-like amyloid microclots found in 100% of vaccinated individuals tested — regulatory pressure is approaching a breaking point.

While four years too late, this marks the first time a former CDC Director has explicitly aligned with the call for removal.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture